One proud father shared the makeover his daughters gave him after he got them makeup for Christmas back in 2020

Seeing the photo doing its rounds again, Brad Cubbie proudly shared the post, giving ups to his baby girls

Fellow girl-dads took to the comment section to share their makeover experiences with the utmost pride

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media user @Bcube40 shared a picture of the makeover his girls gave him on Christmas Day back in 2020 and it make a comeback this year.

Girl-dads got makeovers after buying their daughters makeup for Christmas and shared the results. Image: Twitter/@Bcube40 / '@TheHandsomeGod_'

Source: Twitter

When you become the father of a girl child, best believe you are going to rock glitter, pink nails and even a tiara! It all comes with the title of girl-dad.

Brad Cubbie rocked his makeover with pride and was glad to see people were sharing his daughters' work once again. He reported the snap and gave a little shout-out to his babies.

“I see this post is making its rounds again! S/O to my baby girls.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fellow girl-dads united over the sweet post

Seeing Brad’s throwback post had many other fathers taking to the comment section to share their new looks. Buying makeup for your daughter for Christmas comes at a price, lol!

These proud girl-dads showed off their beat faces, sparkly nails and some even got little bows put into their beards. One father asked the others if they had “tried the blue glitter,” while another shared how he got caught totally off-guard while taking a nap!

Absolutely precious!

@Bullhightower got the best pedi that not even money could buy:

@TheHandsomeGod_ rocked that bold lip with pride:

@roosterj556 got caught while suffering a food-induced nap:

@sjcchoops knows it is all about the sparkle:

@rhammy2481 now understands what all the other dads were saying, lol:

@FullerCustom got ALL the bows:

Jawdropping makeup transformation divides social media users, some just cannot believe it

Makeup is truly magical. The people of Mzansi’s jaws were dragging on the ground after seeing this incredible makeover – is that even the same person?!

Social media user @divinerakau took to her timeline with a before and after that will have you tripping, reported Briefly News. Being shook herself, @divinerakau asked, “Guys where do we draw the line mara?”

The first snaps show an aged lady whose skin has been through the most, but the second snap is what sent peeps flying. An extremely talented MUA (makeup artist) worked their magic and took this woman from desperation to desire!

Source: Briefly News