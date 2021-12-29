A child's performance of Ayra Starr's song has made many people laugh hard online as the kid struggled through the lyrics

Mumbling through it all, the kid moved as she clapped in a funny attempt to make her act danceable

Nigerians who reacted to her performance asked if she is putting the same energy into her education

A kid has generated so many reactions on Instagram after she performed Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan song.

In a clip shared by @gossipmilltv, she mumbled through the lyrics with her shaky baby voice as she moved to imaginary beats.

She clapped and danced

An adult filming her could not stop laughing at the girl's hilarious act. The toddler even clapped at some point to spice her show up.

People behind the camera became her hypemen as they cheered her on. Many Nigerians said the baby just delivered what could be the song's remix.

Watch the video below:

Can she read the alphabet?

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 70,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

mariamtokes said:

"Lmao. This is definitely a remix!"

johniyke1 said:

"All these ancestors resurfacing back as babies."

available_azzar asked:

"She fit recite state and capital?"

callme_chrisjay said:

"Haha... hope say she can also read ABCD sha."

itseddy_brandy said:

"I smiled while watching this I love her."

promizy_whyte said:

"U no fit kill my vibe biko."

"Zalani": Proud mom shares pic of sweet little girl cleaning, Mzansi's loving it

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that one is never too young to start learning how to tidy up and keep the house clean it seems.

This proved true when a social media user, @SibaDaki posted the most adorable photos on her Twitter account which sees a little girl putting in the work as she cleans.

The adorable tweet’s caption reads:

“A 48 months old, zalani (have children).”

Mzansi cannot get enough of a cute girl on duty. Here are some users’ reactions to the post:

@Phumyfied24 responded:

“They can't eat, sleep for free, they must work.”

@MncwabeMoses said

“Impressive. She's imitating me as I lead an exemplary life before her.”

@bonjieD said:

"That time mommy is relaxing watching telenovelas. Child labour buyisa umntanam."

