Having a beat face is the 'in' thing these days, however, it has some people feeling a little uncomfortable

Seeing a mad transformation, social media user @divinerakau had to share it to get the opinions of others

Peeps flooded the comment section sharing their views, some living for the glow up and others calling BS

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makeup is truly magical. The people of Mzansi’s jaws were dragging on the ground after seeing this incredible makeover – is that even the same person?!

Social media user @divinerakau could not believe the transformation she saw, so she had to share it. Image: @wikimedia

Source: UGC

Social media user @divinerakau took to her timeline with a before and after that will have you tripping. Being shook herself, @divinerakau asked, “Guys where do we draw the line mara?”

The first snaps show an aged lady whose skin has been through the most, but the second snap is what sent peeps flying. An extremely talented MUA (makeup artist) worked their magic and took this woman from desperation to desire!

@divinerakau posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Seeing the unbelievable transformation, people took to the comment section of @divinerakau’s post to share their thoughts. While many stood by the fact that no line needs to be drawn when someone wants to be the best version of themselves, others laughed it off in disbelief.

See what peeps had to say:

@writeforlovetoo told the people to let the woman be:

“Draw the line for what? You can see she has really damaged skin. She is allowed to put make up on and look flawless. Why does it bother people? The people in her life know her without make up and will still recognise her with it on. Make up police with wishy washy arguments ”

@aneleismyname does not believe it for a second:

“This is not the same person, look at the facial features, they ain't alike.”

@CarmenRabz gave the most on point response:

@enterprisetv_sa fears for her son, lol:

Stunning women found on streets becomes lit model

The story of a beautiful young girl with caramel-coloured hair and eyes has changed for the better after being discovered and signed to a modelling agency, reported Briefly News.

The founder of Kid Models Africa saw Oyinyechi on the street walking home with her sister and he instantly took a liking to her. He followed the young girl home to see her parents.

According to a post on @kidmodelsafrica, Oyinyechi used to live in a shack with her parents but the government evicted all the dwellers and they currently have nowhere to stay.

The post read:

"I found her on the street walking home with her sister and followed her home to meet her parents, then I realised they’re in a batcher. A place not comfortable at all, after a while it even got worst as the government cleared batcher dwellers in the area and they were left with no place to stay. She has two sisters and she’s the second child of her parents."

Source: Briefly.co.za