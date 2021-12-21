South African domestic workers could be seeing a huge difference in the wages in the coming year

A wage increase for domestic workers would mean President Cyril Ramaphosa kept his election promise of increasing earnings for women

If the National Minimum Wage Commission's proposal passes, helpers could get an increase of more than 20%

JOHANNESBURG - The South African public has been called to weigh in on the possibility of increasing the minimum wage for domestic workers starting next year.

Domestic workers do not earn the same minimum wage that has been established for the entire country and are currently only getting paid a minimum of R 19,09 per hour while the national minimum wage is R 21,69 per hour.

That means domestic workers were earning just R3 360 if they worked 8 hours a day for an entire month.

Fin24 reports the Department of Employment and Labour has tabled the increase of the minimum wage for domestic workers and has asked the public to engage with the recommendations made by the National Minimum Wage Commission.

An increase in the minimum wage will be in line with the promise made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the local government elections to increase wages for women, reports News24.

How much will domestic workers be earning in future?

Should the recommendations made by the commission be adopted, domestic workers could see themselves earning R R4 063 in 2022. This new total has taken the inflation growth rate into consideration.

This will be an increase of 21%. Employers y should not panic if they cannot afford to pay the recommended wages because the Minimum Wage Act provides for exemptions.

Source: Briefly.co.za