A South African woman went viral after showing how she gets her pampas grass

A TikTok video shows how she and her neighbour found the fluffy plant growing wild for free

The video garnered many views and comments from people impressed by her money-saving idea

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman picked pampas grass growing wild for free. Image: @phumii_mashiloane

Source: Instagram

Pampas grass has become a stylish home decor item, and one Mzansi woman knew exactly where to get some without paying for it.

Woman picks pampas grass for her home

@phumii_mashiloane posted a TikTok video showing how she and her neighbour drove to a nearby area where pampas grass grew naturally at the side of the road.

In the clip, their car is seen parked on the roadside as they go into the bushy area to pick the grass, which @phumii_mashiloane puts in a vase and uses to decorate her home.

"We don't play with our money like that," @phumii_mashiloane said in her caption.

Pampas grass plug a fan favourite

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were impressed by the home decorator's smart and financially savvy idea. Others expressed how they were also keen to pick the grass instead of having to pay for it at marked-up prices.

SimphiweNomhle Mahlangu said:

"Mina vele ngihlale duze ne hlathi I get them eduze (I live next to a bush, I get them close by)."

Sbongile said:

"I want to do this, but I’m scared of snakes ."

Asezile Ncumisa Maga commented:

"Use hair spray so they don’t fluff all over."

YT : ItsOnlySevilla replied:

"Midrand people, I know a place let’s go."

Lufuno commented:

"R4 million at Mr Price Home."

Dee said:

"I stay next to a nurture reserve and want to pick but my husband. He has all the worst case scenarios ."

karabosibumanoko replied:

"Not me thinking that they were going to make nappies with the plant‍♀️."

Pampas grass catches fire after woman attempts to light candle

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman had social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video of how she almost caused fire damage to her home after trying to light a candle near her pampas grass décor.

A video posted on TikTok by @oddertm shows the woman attempting to light a candle using a lighter, but her pampas grass placed nearby accidentally catches alight. The frightened woman can be heard screaming in the background.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News