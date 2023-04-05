Global site navigation

TikTok Video Shows Truck Driver’s Wife Parking on Side of Highway to Give Hardworking Hubby Cooked Meal
TikTok Video Shows Truck Driver’s Wife Parking on Side of Highway to Give Hardworking Hubby Cooked Meal

by  Denika Herbst
  • A TikTok video showing a dedicated truck driver’s wife left Mzansi hearts in puddles
  • TikTok user @buzani_15 shared a video of his wife parking on the side of the highway to give him a warm meal
  • People clapped for the woman, thanking her for showing her husband such a rare and pure form of love

They say that behind every hardworking man is a supportive woman. While this couldn’t ring more true for this woman who meets her truck driver husband on the side of the highway so that he gets a good home-cooked meal.

TikTok user @buzani_15 shared a video of a woman parking on the side of the highway to give her man a warm meal
TikTok user @buzani_15 shared a video showing his wife bringing him a warm meal while en route. Image: TikTok / @buzani_15
Source: TikTok

Truck driving is not easy work. The long and stressful hours can be isolating. So, when you see a wife putting in this kind of effort, it is worth hyping.

TikTok video shows a dedicated truck driver’s wife meeting hub with a cooked meal

TikTok user @buzani_15, a truck driver, shared a video of his wife parking on the side of the highway, waiting for him so that she can quickly give him a wholesome warm meal.

Guys, the level of cuteness in this video will smelt your soul! Take a look:

Mzansi applauds the wife while their hearts melt from the romance

If you thought roses were romantic, you clearly have never had someone wait on the side of a busy road to bring you food. People flooded the comment section, hyping the wife’s efforts and praying for love like this.

Read some of the sweet comments:

@S_Kubeka said:

"This was definitely me. But I’m glad he doesn’t travel long distances anymore. I have him in bed every day now."

@Putting me first said:

"It's a difficult life, but we are here to make the few weekends they spend at home feel like paradise. on behalf of trucker wives. We love you!"

@@BusiSanaTlou said:

"Stop it I like it. I bake and cook for my husband when he's passing home#big up to us truck drivers' wives. Let's honour them."

@ladyellechaki said:

"Such a wonderful wife. You're blessed. Such wives are rare to find."

@Jay said:

"Oh my God seeing this has brought tears I'm my eyes...My trucker is stuck somewhere in Malawi. Am sure a flask of hot tea would be perfect."

Meet the truck driver in the US, gives tour of luxurious truck interior with fridge: “It’s very comfortable”

In other news, Briefly News reported that Samuel Mulwa, a Kenya working as a trucker in the US, has offered a glimpse of the luxurious truck he drives.

Mulwa gave a tour of the cabin, saying he rarely spends time at home.

“It’s very comfortable and that is why you can drive for hours. I spend 80% of my time here. I am usually home for only two or three days in a week.”

