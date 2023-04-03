A guy pulled out all the stops for an anniversary surprise, and people were there for it

TikTok user @themo_joeshow shared a video showing the setup and how happy his lady was

Many women wished their man would do something this sweet, manifesting romance in the comments

Surprising his lady on their first anniversary, our guy built a romantic fort for his cute date at home. Sharing footage of his setup on TikTok, the man had people clapping.

TikTok user @themo_joeshow shared a video showing the setup he did for his lady on their first anniversary.

Source: TikTok

Flashy dates out on the town are nice, sure, but ones that a lot of love, time and effort have gone into, now those are the real keepers.

TikTok video of romantic surprise fort date goes viral

Our guy documented everything he did to make this date possible and did not miss a beat. TikTok user @themo_joeshow shared a video showing everything he did, along with a happy lady at the end.

From fairy lights to couples painting sesh, this guy went all out and nailed it! Take a look:

Cute date video had people in their feels

So many people prayed their partners would go to these extremes to make them happy. The details mattered, and people were impressed by how well our guy did.

Read some of the comments:

@Jamyra said:

"The little things are the best!!! A prime example of you don’t need money to do something nice for her or him! Love to see it."

@Aashababy3 said:

"It’s the effort for me."

@Akeem Johnson said:

"Idc what anybody thinks, I’m doing this for my girl. This is mad nice and I know she gonna like it."

@Kelly said:

"It’s literally this easy."

@Jade said:

"This energy. Sending it to my future."

@Katie Hulme said:

"Must be nice having a man that's willing to go to all that trouble. Mine just plays Xbox."

@Sharon2252 said:

"She's the luckiest girl in the world."

