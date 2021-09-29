A man identified as Dr. D. Ivan Young has been healed of cancer days after being diagnosed with the disease

Taking to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Dr Young said he called on God to heal him when he was given the diagnosis

According to him, people need to put their trust in God and he will always perform wonders in their lives

A man identified as Dr. D. Ivan Young has taken to social media to celebrate his win as he defeated cancer days after being diagnosed with it.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to share his story, Dr. Young said when he was informed that he had oral cancer, he asked God to heal him.

Dr. D. Ivan Young has given cancer a bloody nose days after being diagnosed with the disease. Photo credit: Dr. D. Ivan Young/LinkedIn

God has never forsaken him

Dr. Young said he has an ongoing relationship with God who has never forsaken him especially when he needs him the most.

In his words:

"40 days and 40 nights ago I was informed that I had an oral cancer. Needless to say, I was rocked to the core. But I knew long before that I had an "ONGOING" relationship with Jesus, My Angels, The Holy Spirit and God, and that relationship has NEVER failed me. I was in relationship with a God who never forsook me - especially when I needed Him the most."

According to the cancer survivor, his lifelong covenant with God is for the latter to use him to represent his continued power.

He said:

"That's when my declaration shifted to God do what You need to do, God bring who you need to bring, God use whatever you need to use to heal me. My lifelong covenant with You is use me to represent Your Continued Power, Your Mighty Presence and Your Magnificent Glory."

God answers his prayers

Dr Young said after 12 long hours and seven procedures on September 15, 2021, God healed him of cancer.

In his words:

"On September 15, 2021 after 12 long hours and 7 procedures within one surgery - God woke me, on the way to recovery, the first thing I heard was You're FULLY healed and cancer free."

Trusting God

He urged people to put their trust in God, adding that if God can do it for him, he will certainly do it for others who also trust him.

In his words:

"Now, I've got a few weeks of recuperating in front of me. Your lesson in this, if trust God, He'll do for you what He did for me."

Social media reacts

LinkedIn users flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate Dr. Young.

Dr. Mathew Knowles said:

"Dr. Young thank you for sharing your victorious battle with cancer. I am also a cancer survivor now 2 1/2 years. To all those who are reading the key is early diagnosis, diet, exercise and faith. I always also recommend genetic testing foe cancer and heart disease.

"Again thank you Dr. Young and know you are not in this battle alone."

JaDonnia B. commented:

"As long as the 'Doctor' stays in you, your path to wellness is already written...to deliver you whole, because of His grace and your goodness! You have given Him the glory! Stay well!"

Avis Moran wrote:

"So happy for your recovery. CONGRATS!!"

La'Tara Bingley said:

"God is Awesome."

Source: Briefly.co.za