A woman in South Africa accidentally set her pampas grass decor on fire while trying to light a candle

The woman's failed content creation attempt was captured on video and went viral on social media

Netizens reacted to the video with laughter and jokes, while others warned against the dangers of using pampas grass indoors

A woman had social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video of how she almost caused fire damage to her home after trying to light a candle near her pampas grass décor.

A woman attempted to create a relaxing ambience in her home by lighting a candle near her pampas grass décor, but it caught fire. Image: @oddertm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @oddertm shows the woman attempting to light a candle using a lighter, but her pampas grass placed nearby accidentally catches alight. The frightened woman can be heard screaming in the background.

Watch the funny moment below:

Pampas grass, scientifically known as Cortaderia selloana, is a species of flowering plant in the Poaceae family. It is referred to by the common name pampas grass and is native to southern South America, including the Pampas region, after which it is named.

According to House and Garden, pampas grass is an ornamental grass that's been all over social media, but the grass is considered an invasive plant in South Africa and not recommended for planting in your garden or backyard.

Mzansi react to TikTok video with laughter

As to be expected, Mzansi netizens didn't pass out on the opportunity to poke fun at the failed content creation moment as they responded with jokes and banter.

mthakazimakalima1 commented:

" You almost became homeless because of content beautiful home ."

Tshenolo Nkotsi replied:

"The person who asked for original sound knew what they were doing."

Zinhle Z. Mahlangu said:

" dead yezwa."

@InnPaul responded:

"Indlu yasha."

londie.Mahlangu wrote:

"yabona ndaba ye content."

Andile Hazel replied:

"Aweeee bengaqondile ukuhleka."

Source: Briefly News