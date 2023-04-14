A wedding is one of the most important days in most people's lives, which is why so many are eager to blend their culture with their big day

One woman had netizens feeling cultural pride when she shared a video of her picturesque Xhosa wedding

South Africans were proud to see such beauty and tradition on display and had nothing but praise for the stunning bride

A wedding is a momentous occasion and one of the most memorable days of a person's life. A video of a Xhosa wedding was shared online, allowing one woman to share her special day and heritage with the world.

A Xhosa woman celebrates a traditional wedding in a stunning video. Image: @isintuourculture

Source: TikTok

According to the @isintuourculture TikTok account, cultural expression is about more than just the exterior. It's one of the main reasons for the account's success. Plenty of examples of lavish traditional weddings are on the page, demonstrating that sticking to custom doesn't have to mean settling for a less-than-spectacular celebration of a couple's love.

400,000 South Africans love Xhosa wedding video

In our modern lives, it is not every day that you get to see deep-rooted tradition in all its glory. This Xhosa bride's TikTok proved that tradition could be beautiful, and she left many netizens envious.

Everything about her wedding day looked like it was plucked from a Hollywood set, from the dress to the guests. The best part was that it was proudly South African.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi praises Xhosa wedding footage

It didn't matter if the guests knew the ins and outs of a Xhosa wedding - everyone was in awe. All the love in the world was given to the bride.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@bongimthembo wants her own Xhosa wedding:

"In my next life, I want to be Xhosa!"

@entle_minniey was in love:

"I’m Zulu but I want these traditional outfits."

@amahlee.d felt represented:

"I love my culture ❤️"

@vanessamhlom was impressed with the guests:

"I love, love, love that the guests showed up!"

Source: Briefly News