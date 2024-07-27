A video of an old man resembling Chief Justice Rayond Zondo tearing it up on the dance floor has gone viral

An X user, @Vukile_Vee_, posted the clip to a rapturous reception, showing the elderly reveller twerking

The online community was left in hysterics by the peculiar events and took to the comments for a hearty laugh

An elderly Chief Justice Raymond Zondo look-alike tearing it up on the club floor has sent Mzansi. Images: Luca Sola and Oliver Helbig

Mzansi was thrilled, shocked and entertained all at once thanks to a twerking madala resembling South Africa's Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.

The quirky, hilarious scenes played out at one of SA's many clubs and filmed by another undoubtedly amazed club reveller.

Zondo look-alike sets club afire

The now-viral video eventually found its way onto the social streets, posted by an X user, @Vukile_Vee_.

The funny caption read:

"Lapho ekhaya kwaziwa ukuthi uphathwa iqolo namadolo."

Translated to English, the user wrote:

"That time, back at home, you're known to suffer from back and knee niggles."

The short, 20-second video shows an old man dressed formally — a shirt, tie, chinos, socks and leather shoes.

He gets down on it, holding what looks like an Amstel Lager dumpy in his right hand.

He drops to the floor in the squat position, comes up gradually and dips again, all while shooting his bums in and out as he gyrates.

Seemingly enjoying the music, he pulls a funny facial expression, typical of an enthused dancer.

Meanwhile, an enthralled patron with a smirk on his face steals curious glances at the dancing madala. The video garnered over 293,000 views, 2800 likes and almost 1000 bookmarks and reposts.

Online community in stictches

Netizens were less taken aback and more in stitches over the entire dance affair, taking to the comments to pile on the jokes.

Briefly News jumped into the comments to unearth the most interesting reactions.

@ZileZulu

"Akusiye u-Chief justice lo?"

@WarLoveStories joked:

"Happy retirement, Chief Justice."

@ndumnyandu reacted:

"Abazali nokudansa umsangano."

