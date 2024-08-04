A woman identifying as Tsonga headed to the socials to add a different spin to the raging Miss SA debate

X user @TsongaBratzdoll opened a can of worms when she expressed a strong opinion about tribalism

The post activated locals, racing to the comments to slam, encourage and express indifference to the chirp

A local Tsonga woman described her deep-rooted fear of entering the Miss SA pageant. Images: @TsongaBratzdoll

Xenophobia, Afrophobia, tribalism and colourism — these are all terms which have become synonymous with the South African social context.

Ordinary citizens and public figures are sensitised to how divisive and heated conversations about ethnicity can get, especially given the country's racial past.

Tsonga pageant hopeful averse

X user @TsongaBratzdoll opened the widest can of worms possible when she took to the platform to express a strong opinion about being averse to entering South Africa's national beauty pageant.

Her post read:

"The only thing that stopped me from entering Miss SA was the tribalism I knew I would face because I'm Tsonga. It is what it is, though."

It sparked a frenzied response from highly charged netizens engrossed with the drama surrounding Miss SA 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

Many locals have been loud in their calls for the latter to be removed from the contest due to her Nigerian and not South African heritage.

Chime draws loud reaction

This same energy greeted @TsongaBratzdoll's post as it drew a tumultuous response from netizens carouseling around it.

Nearly 12 hours since publishing, it had garnered 365,000 views, 3000 likes and over 500 comments.

Briefly News looks at the zapping, polarising responses to it.

@Refiloe_Reelo wrote:

"Ndavi and Shudu won. Just enter."

@Simpin_me said:

"Not you looking for a moment."

@Epi_Liege reacted:

"You guys like attention. Victimhood nje. Unprovoked."

