Avid digging by netizens uncovered Miss SA finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's traditional Nigerian wedding

The model, however, disclosed ahead of entering the competition that she was divorced from her Nigerian husband

The X post from the @MDNnewss blog activated further clamour as social media users flooded the comments

Online users invested in the Chidimma Adetshina saga dug up a video of her traditional Nigerian wedding. Images: @chichi_vanessa

Netizens have been digging, and their efforts have revealed another video about Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's personal life.

All of it comes against the backdrop of the furore surrounding her participation in the national pageant contest as the competition enters the home straight.

Chidimma's traditional Nigerian wedding

Popular news and entertainment blog @MDNnewss posted a video purporting to show Adetshina's wedding to X.

The caption read:

"Inside Miss SA pageant [finalist] Chidimma Adetshina's traditional wedding."

It is understood that the 23-year-old model of mixed nationality married and divorced her Nigerian husband — all within a year — in February, given that the pair share a one-year-old son reportedly conceived out of wedlock.

In the 35-second clip, Adetshina can be spotted at various intervals looking spruced up for the occasion.

The clip displays a montage of the various segments of the wedding, starting with the table decor and moving on to a before-and-after shot of Adetshina, all done up and wearing traditional Nigerian attire.

It was not immediately clear from the material from which Nigerian tribe Adetshina derives her heritage.

Another shot shows Adetshina, her husband and others attending the wedding, dancing and singing as the procession begins.

The clip ends with Adetshina and her husband sitting and conversing at their wedding table.

Naturally, the scenes further added to the argument about how the netball player and LLB student did not qualify to contest the Miss SA pageant.

However, in line with the Miss SA Organisation rules, contestants must be unmarried to enter the Miss SA pageant.

Impassioned netizens chirp away

In Adetshina's case, her status as a recent divorcee ensured she satisfied the rules, putting paid to that argument.

Briefly News looks at the commentary after the post attracted 120,000 views, 600 comments, 350 reposts, and 230 comments in its first three hours.

@Boowa7 wrote:

"She's a Nigerian, akere we told you. Lare re (and you said we were) xenophobic, and if she wins, she will represent her country and people."

@zenlife_chauke said:

"She is Nigerian indeed."

@Mamphephethe_10 shared:

"She is so Nigerian. Everything about her is Nigerian. I am confused [about] how she thought it was a good idea [to] contest a beauty pageant in South Africa. Who does she represent?"

ActionSA's Lerato Ngobeni's Miss SA quiz

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans from all walks of life have been engrossed in the Chidimma Adetshina Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 debate for the past few weeks.

Everyone from ordinary citizens to media personalities and even politicians has weighed in.

The clamour has not receded in the lead-up to the live finale at the SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino in Tshwane on 10 August.

