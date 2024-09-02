Chidimma Adetshina was recently crowned the new Miss Universe Nigeria

The contestant received a handsome cash prize of over R112K after her big win, as well as cheers from her Nigerian and South African supporters

However, others from the countries questioned her victory, with many claiming that she had an unfair advantage

Chidimma Adetshina secured the bag after winning the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. Images: chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina celebrated her victory and prizes after being crowned the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria.

Chidimma Adetshina secures the bag after MUN win

In the days following her huge win at the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, Chidimma Adetshina is beaming with pride at her win, and for good reason.

After facing backlash over her participation in Miss South Africa, which forced her to withdraw and later accept an invitation for the Nigeria pageant, Chidimma emerged a few thousands richer and with a shiny new crown.

Previously, Briefly News reported on the Miss Universe Nigeria cash prize, which equated to just over R112K (N10 million).

According to The South African, the money may not be taxed by SARS should Chichi return to South Ah; however, she would need to declare it in the non-taxable income section of her next tax return.

It's not yet known what other goodies the beauty queen won. However, the bigger picture now is the Miss World pageant in Mexico that Chichi and hundreds of other beauties will compete in, in November 2024.

Chidimma Adetshina breaks her silence

Following her big win, intoxicated by the joy from her victory, Chidimma took to her social media page to thank her supporters for holding her down.

She highlighted the hurdles she faced before her win, as well as her hopes for the continent:

"Let’s foster a continent where every African can move freely without prejudice, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great continent. This crown is not just a symbol of beauty; but a call to action."

However, not everyone celebrated her win, with many Nigerians claiming that her entry into the pageant was unfair to the other contestants who worked hard for the competition:

adex_smithjr said:

"This lady has never been to Nigeria before. She lived all her life in South Africa, but you're including her in Miss Universe Nigeria despite knowing her character is questionable. This is ridiculous."

Oyinstoryteller asked:

"What about the other contestants that have been working hard for this pageant?"

de_generalnoni wrote:

"This is a wrong move! The lady in question allegedly committed fraud. We should not encourage wrongdoings. Don’t make us look like a joke on the global stage!"

mackee_F posted:

"I hope they won't give her sympathy votes."

stephanie_de_marelle criticised Chidimma:

"Where were you when the others were doing their castings? You arrived before the start of the green light; you could have presented yourself next year. You came to break up the work that the others have been doing for months."

