Mzansi couldn't help but comment on the prize money reserved for the Miss Universe Nigeria winner

This after Chidimma Adetshina made her official entry and quickly led the pack with the most votes

South Africans are rooting for Chichi to win so long as she does not participate in another South African pageant

South Africans weighed in on the Miss Universe Nigeria prize money should Chidimma Adetshina win. Images: chichi_vanessa

Since her entry into the Miss Universe Nigeria, Mzansi has predicted that Chidimma Adetshina is in line to win the pageant and the grand cash prize.

Miss Universe Nigeria prize money revealed

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has picked up steam since Chidimma Adetshina announced her entry, and it looks very promising for her.

The controversial contestant dropped out from Miss South Africa after news of possible fraud done by her mother was revealed.

Following her entry into Miss Universe Nigeria, Chichi emerged as a standout competitor due to the drama surrounding her name, pushing her to the lead ahead of other contestants.

According to Twitter (X) user MDN News, the competition is offering the winner R115,752 (10,345,921.77 NGN) as prize money, a significant gap from Miss South Africa's R1M cash prize:

Mzansi backs Chidimma for Miss Universe Nigeria

South Africans commented on the prize money Chichi stood to get should she win:

B__master was stunned:

"But they're so stingy in Nigeria, what's R115K?"

_officialMoss asked:

"How much is that prize money in naira? It feels too little in ZAR."

Meanwhile, others are rooting for Chidimma to win:

Qokx85 encouraged:

"Let's keep voting for our girl!"

cassiussekgobel trolled:

"We South Africans are very proud of Chidimma."

kingscelo_05 wrote:

"As South Africans, we're happy for her."

Angibuthinti said:

"South Africa is behind you all the way, Chichi. Bring it home."

Chidimma Adetshina speaks on facing adversity

In more Chidimma Adetshina updates, Briefly News shared the pageant contestant's message about having faced adversity.

This after entering Miss Universe Nigeria, a platform she hopes will help her promote inclusion and acceptance:

"I want to educate people on the power of diversity to build a stronger community that benefits everyone."

