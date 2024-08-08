The Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the pageant

The 23-year-old model recently stated on social media that she withdrew from the pageant two days before

This was after the Department of Home Affairs confirmed that her mother likely committed identity fraud

Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina stepped down from Miss SA. Image: @chichi_vanessa

The Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina has turned social media upside down with her statement.

Vanessa Chidimma withdraws from Miss SA

Social media has been chaotic since the start of Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's saga of her being part of the pageant.

The 23-year-old model and student recently withdrew from the Miss SA competition just two days before the formal event. This was after the Department of Home Affairs unveiled that Chidimma's mother likely committed identity fraud of an innocent South African woman.

Adetshina posted her statement stating that she had stepped down from the pageant on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"I would like to start off by thanking everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey. I'm really grateful for all the love and support I have been shown...After much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing from my family and I."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chidimma's withdrawal

See what netizens online had to say about Chidimma's withdrawal from Miss SA:

@SandileKaMsibi wrote:

"Thank you South Africans. For Bringing the ANC below 40% forcing them to work with others. If ANC was still above 50% they were going to hide this forever."

@PovertykillerB commented:

"This is a win for all South Africans and PA. We can’t be represented by a Nigerian, nothing xenophobic about that!"

@_mashesha responded:

"Her mother finally told her the truth, what she should’ve done from the beginning."

@Kwenza190388 wrote:

"Where there’s a will there’s a way. We appreciate her honesty for withdrawing."

@nhlanhla_khanya replied:

"The power of social media."

@MissyyyLP tweeted:

"Cheers to a great weekend without Nigerians insulting us!"

What you need to know about Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's saga

Online users trolled the 23-year-old model regarding her identity as she entered the Miss SA pageant

Calls for Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina to step down from the Miss SA competition increased online

Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago are topping social media trends for their support for Chidimma Adetshina after evidence that her mom likely committed identity theft

The Patriotic Alliance has filed papers with the Pretoria High Court to prevent Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the Miss SA pageant

Home Affairs finds evidence that Chidimma’s mother likely committed identity fraud

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that social media has erupted regarding Miss SA finalist Chidimma's identity as the Department of Home Affairs shared their evidence and findings regarding her and her mother.

The Department of Home Affairs turned social media upside down on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, after revealing to the public that they had found crucial evidence regarding Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's mother's identity.

