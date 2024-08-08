The Patriotic Alliance has filed papers with the Pretoria High Court to prevent Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the pageant

Party deputy president Kenny Kunene posted a picture of the court orders, which show that the PA filed a case against the pageant, the Minister of Home Affairs and Adetshina

South Africans supported the court papers, and many expressed a desire to see the wheels of justice turning after Home Affairs's explosive revelation

JOHANNESBURG — The Patriotic Alliance wasted no time filing court papers to ensure that Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina did not participate in the pageant.

Patriotic Alliance files papers

The party's deputy president and co-founder, Kenny Kunene, tweeted court papers on his X account @Kenny_T_Kunene. The papers show that the party filed an urgent motion to interdict Chidimma from participating in the Miss SA competition after Home Affairs revealed that her mother may have committed identity theft and fraud.

The PA's case is against Weil Entertainment, which purportedly owns Miss SA, Miss South Africa, Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber, Adetshina and Home Affairs' director general. Kunene announced that he intends to have the matter heard on 10 August.

View the tweet here:

South Africans eagerly anticipate court case

Excited netizens gathered in the comment section to discuss how they wanted the case to proceed.

EmpireT said:

"Now we're cooking."

Prime Minister of RSA said:

"Miss SA should withdraw that lady and cancel the pageant. They can restart it next year."

Tasneem said:

"The only political party putting South Africans first."

Manyovu P Mnisi said:

"This lady is a serious problem."

Alex Merensky said:

"This is what we call radical, not this radical of protecting criminals."

ActionSA calls on comprehensive citizenship audit

Similarly, Briefly News reported that ActionSA called on Home Affairs to conduct a comprehensive citizenship audit.

The party revealed that over 35,000 fraudulent visa and permit applications were detected in 2022, and the Adewtshina saga warranted the call for the audit.

