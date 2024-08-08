Political party ActionSA has called on the Department of Home Affairs to conduct an audit on South African citizenship

This was after Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina's mother was found to have committed fraud in a report the Home Affairs released

ActionSA said over 36,000 fraudulent visa and permit applications were detected, and South Africans supported the call

ActionSA wants Home Affairs to audit citizenship. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—ActionSA wants the Department of Home Affairs to conduct a comprehensive audit of citizenship in the country after Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetsbhina's mother reportedly committed fraud and identity theft.

ActionSA calls for an audit

ActionSA member and communications officer @MatJGeorge posted a statement on his X account calling for a comprehensive audit. This followed the department's announcement that Adetshina's mother had a prima facie case of identity theft and fraud against her. Home Affairs discovered that her mother had stolen someone's identity.

ActioSA pointed out that a 2022 report revealed that 36,647 fraudulent permit and visa applications were found in 2022, 12,177 of which were from Nigerians alone.

"Widespread corruption, the DHA's structural deficiencies, lax controls, porous borders, and ultimately failing law enforcement have left South Africa's immigration system vulnerable to an onslaught of abuses. We will actively monitor the progress of the investigation," the statement read.

Read the complete statement here:

South Africans behind ActionSA's call

Netizens gave ActionSA's call a thumbs-up.

Coolman said:

"We support the decision."

Kwena Molekwa said:

"Highly supported."

BeigeJourney said:

"If I recall Motsoaledi wanted to freeze IDs and passports that were obtained fraudulently, and the courts said he couldn't do that. The law sometimes fails us."

Forest said:

"The biggest takeaway from this CXhidimma saga is that Home Affairs need to do a comprehensive deep dive on the validity of every single foreigner given citizenship or residency within the last 25-30 years."

Zambala said:

"It's the only way."

