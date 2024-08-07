Petition to Remove Lerato Kganyago As Miss SA Judge Over Chidimma Adenthina Saga Gains Traction
- Some South Africans are still fighting to have Lerato Kganyago removed as one of the Miss South Africa judges
- This after the radio personality declared her support for Chidimma Adenthina, forcing netizens to create a petition to have her axed
- With over 2K signatures, South Africans are accusing LKG of being biased and unpatriotic, and want to teach her a lesson
A petition to have Lerato Kganyago removed as one of the judges for Miss South Africa is gaining traction after nearly 3K people showed their support.
Lerato Kganyago petition grows in numbers
After declaring her support for Chidimma Adentshina, Lerato Kganyago seems to have gotten on the wrong side of social media after netizens took swipes at her personal life and career.
Briefly News reported on the nasty comments the radio personality received for supporting Chichi, where many women attacked her fertility issues.
After less than a week, the petition to have her removed as a judge for Miss South Africa's Crown Chasers, a gig she recently celebrated, appears to be gaining traction after getting over 2.8K signatures.
The petition was established after Lerato called out fellow South Africans for bullying Chidimma for participating in Miss South Africa, with her remarks being labelled biased, especially coming from someone in the judging panel:
"The problem arises when Lerato's objectivity becomes questionable, which ultimately means other participating South Africans may not get a fair chance of winning."
Mzansi reacts to petition against Lerato Kganyago
Netizens believe that Lerato deserves what's coming to her:
TheGeopol said:
"Good, we are tired of unpatriotic Instagram celebs like Lerato Kganyago. In fact, this whole Miss SA should be cancelled, as it has nothing to do with SA."
Mpinzana6 claimed:
"She has already compromised herself; she's going to be biased."
Simphiw02617472 wrote:
"Definitely. @Leratokganyago can't do the simple task of being neutral. Therefore, she's not the right person for that seat."
Mdaizo37 posted:
"She must be removed together with that Nigerian girl."
osiristhe1 trolled Lerato:
"Having a big mouth is a problem."
Source: Briefly News
