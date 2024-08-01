Radio personality Lerato Kganyago recently deactivated her Twitter (X) account

This was after the Metro FM radio star was dragged by netizens when she defended the Miss SA finalist Chidimma

Many social media users reacted to Lerato Kganyago's deactivation of her social media account

Lerato Kganyago was dragged after defending Chidimma. Image: @chichi_vanessa, @leratokganyago

The Miss SA drama is undoubtedly far from over as yet another celebrity found themself at the firing line after defending Chidimma.

Lerato Kganyago deactivates X account after being dragged for defending Chidimma

The ongoing Miss SA saga continues on social media as many netizens want Vanessa Chidimma out of the beauty contest because of her identity.

Recently, the Miss SA finalist was defended by radio personality Lerato Kganyago, who later deactivated her Twitter (X) account after she was dragged online by netizens for standing with the 23-year-old Chidimma.

@qhamadlula_ shared a screenshot showing that Kganyago has deactivated her account on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Hawu she deactivated."

Netizens react to Lerato deactivating her X account

Shortly after the screenshot of Lerato's deactivated X account was shared, many netizens reacted. See some of the comments below:

@khathu_10 said:

"She knows tomorrow we're attacking.

@DavidNkgase wrote:

"Even if she deactivates, we will be there."

@MashabelaS72797 joked:

"Micheal Jackson has left the group chat."

@osiristhe1 commented:

"It's probably best she does that, she has had a tough time on this app for years now, but she might have a ghost account though.

@IamGiven_M responded:

"Never make a mistake of undermining the people of this country."

@MaKoopano replied:

"They called her Michael Jackson, I'd deactivate too."

@the__drummist wrote:

"It hit the nerve."

New Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina video with family sends Mzansi on a spiral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina was seen in a video with her Nigerian relatives, sparking outrage among South Africans for participating in the Miss South Africa contest.

In the weeks following the backlash she received for participating in Miss South Africa, it seems life is not getting any easier for Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina after Mzansi found a new video of her with her family.

