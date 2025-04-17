Award-winning TV producer and actress Connie Ferguson is reportedly selling her Johannesburg mansion

Sources reveal that Ferguson's Poortview mansion situated in the north of Johannesburg has been listed for R50 million

Fans of the actress previously took to social media to gush over her luxurious home, when she shared videos on her social media

Legendary actress Connie Ferguson has listed her R50 million mansion. Image: Connie Ferguson

Source: Instagram

The R50 million luxury home in Poortview, north of Johannesburg, that actress Connie Ferguson lives in, is reportedly up for sale.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress lived in the luxury home in the plush northern suburbs with her late husband, Shona Ferguson, and their children.

A source confirmed to Daily Sun on Thursday, 17 April that the luxurious mansion has been listed on Property24 as Price on Application (POA) for R50 million.

The actress' mansion reportedly had social media buzzing in 2018 when she shared videos of her home on social media.

The Roodepoort mansion has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 11 garages, 13 shadenet parking, and a private shooting range.

The mansion also has 2 swimming pools, a home cinema, and a super tube slide, among other things.

Connie Ferguson sells the mansion she shared with late husband Shona Ferguson for R50 million. Image: Ferguson Films

Source: Instagram

South Africans gush over the luxury home

@DDT_PM said:

"I really hope she’s selling because she just wants to move away from old memories that remind her of her late husband, and not because of anything else."

@Monare99 replied:

"He banna. Why be a dula that far? Roodepoort? Jerr. Even #GautaBMX n*gga would not even ge there if they tried."

@SN_Mkhonza said:

"The only reason I am not buying it is because Roodepoort is far from everywhere."

@Gash676 replied:

"How much is it. I will walk from Durban to that house. Surely when I get there people will have donated enough."

@Ndlombango said:

"I remember driving pass this house there by Little Falls. It has a beautiful view."

@Khumo54180086 responded:

"Fortunately, I don't like it, guys you can try your luck, nna ke xap."

@Ralph0logy replied:

"I saw the images. I can put something together quick fast manje if it's around R3.5m."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"I guess she needs to move out to a new one for personal reasons viva Mrs Ferguson."

@Drenz_1 replied:

"Buh the prize is crazy, yoooooo. And saw they even changed the colour."

Connie Ferguson's TV roles

The Botswana-born actress Connie Ferguson is famously known for her role as Karabo Moroka on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The TV producer, who co-founded Ferguson Films with her late husband is also known for portraying the villain role of Harriet Khoza in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, The Queen.

The businesswoman has also appeared in TV shows such as Rockville, The River, Kings of Joburg, and many more.

Kings of Joburg returns to Netflix

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this February that Ferguson Films' popular series, Kings of Joburg is returning to our screens.

The South African most-loved Netflix series is returning for its third season this year.

The exciting news about the upcoming new season was announced on social media by Netflix which shared the trailer for the upcoming new season on their Instagram page giving a snippet of what's to come in season three.

Source: Briefly News