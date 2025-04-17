The families of the late Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo still await financial support from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC)

It was reported that the families still hadn't received any aid from the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme

Many netizens had mixed reactions about this as they flooded the comment section with their responses

Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo's Families still need financial support.

Source: UGC

Bathing! These families still await financial assistance from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

Recently, social media was abuzz after the news and gossip page MDNews reported that the families of the late Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza had still not received any financial aid from the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme, which is a project that is managed by Workforce Health to safegaurd the mental and physical well-being of South African creatives.

According to the report, this delay has sparked a lot of criticism in the music industry, with many creatives accusing the government of turning its back on them.

See the post below:

SA react to the families still awaiting financial aid

Netizens were stunned to learn that the families of the late musicians were still awaiting financial aid from Minister Gayton McKenzie and the DSAC. Here's what they had to say:

@Noma_here wrote:

"Hayibo. How does one qualify for this aid after burying a loved one? Asking for a friend."

@TheGBrown1 said:

"I doubt they will get that support."

@Anam_Myolwa questioned:

"Is it an obligation that they get support?"

@Penelope_Makala responded:

"Fellow brothers and sisters in the entertainment industry are on their own. Bo Minister only acts when tagged on posts for likes, yet families suffer in the background. Kubi."

@Its_Lifestyle7 replied:

"Who is contributing financially to this initiative, by the way? Are the artists contributing the same way as an employee's pension fund, or what is the formula?"

Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo both passed away in January 2025.

Source: UGC

Rethabile remembers her mother, Winnie Khumalo

Meanwhile, in February 2025, Rethabile Khumalo posted a throwback Instagram photo of her and her mom during their happier times. Their striking resemblance is visible in the photo.

However, it was her message that touched many people. Khumalo said she and her mother created beautiful memories and that she will forever cherish them.

"MOM YOU THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MEMORY THAT I KEEP LOCKED IN MY HEART. I MISS YOU," she wrote.

At her funeral service, Rethabile Khumalo was inconsolable as she cried out loud for her late mother. Khumalo was surrounded by her family as she cried out for her mother during the service. Rethabile has been keeping a low profile on social media, understandably so.

Ntokozo Mbambo cancels all shows

Briefly News previously reported that the South African gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo and her team recently announced on social media that the star has cancelled her upcoming shows.

This was due to her health concerns, as they mentioned that Mbambo was advised to take a break as she had been booked off. Her management team, WYZ Media, released a statement regarding the sudden cancellation of shows and explained why. The statement was posted on her Instagram page. Fans flooded the post with messages for the singer.

