Is Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly Expecting 2nd Child? A Look at the Couple's Pregnancy Shoot
- South African popular couple, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, are expecting their second child
- Earlier in April 2025, the couple announced their second pregnancy in a short clip
- The Piano Love actress also posted several pictures of their pregnancy shoot on her Instagram page
Many South African celebrities and fans were amazed by how the power couple, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, announced their second pregnancy on social media.
Previously, the couple shared a short video where they revealed to the public that they expecting their second child after being together for over 15 years. Recently, the Piano Love actress shared several cute pictures of their pregnancy shoot on her Instagram page which left many netizens swooning over how amazing they looked.
The news and gossip page, MDNews, also reposted a picture of their shoot on X and captioned it:
"Rap star Priddy Ugly with his expectant wife, Bontle Modiselle."
View the picture below:
Netizens react to the couple's photoshoot
Many netizens on social media reacted to the Molois' pregnancy shoot in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:
@OOCRSA said:
"They should have posted this only, not that short film."
@EmmiieTLO responded:
"Congratulation to the beautiful and hot couple in Mzansi."
@david_witbooi wrote:
"She's keeping her house husband busy..."
@BlackAn65843366 mentioned:
"Second cake in the oven. Damn this guy is cooking."
Three celebrities who became parents in 2024
Stepping away from rumours and speculation, here are three celebrities who were pregnant and welcomed bundles of joy last year:
1. Angela Atlang
Botswana-born actress Angela Atlang, who portrays Itseng Motsamai in Muvhango, welcomed her baby, Arie, in February last year. Atlang shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram account and later shared a photo of her little one.
2. Handré Pollard
Popular rugby player Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, also became parents in 2024. The Springbok fly-half introduced baby Hunter to the world in an Instagram post in April.
3. Shane Eagle
Award-winning rapper Shane Patrick Hughes, known by his fans as Shane Eagle and his fiancée, Nicole Swartz, also welcomed the birth of their firstborn, baby Gia, last year. Swartz also confirmed on her social media account that they were expecting a bundle of joy.
Priddy Ugly opens up about social media break
Meanwhile, Priddy Ugly recently shared why he has been away from social media. Briefly News reported that the top rapper explained why he hasn't been active on his social media pages. The star, whose music has been making waves and reaching major milestones, broke his social media hiatus to update fans about what he had been up to behind the scenes.
Taking to his X page, the Ntja'ka hitmaker revealed that he has been taking a break from social media to focus on being a great father to his daughter with his wife, Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, Afrika Moloi. The star said he has been loving being a present father, bettering his life, putting his family first and prioritising his relationship with God.
