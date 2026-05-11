President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the nation amid impeachment calls following Constitutional Court ruling

Ramaphosa says that he plans to review the Phala Phala panel report findings on constitutional breaches

Former chief justice's panel had confirmed prima facie evidence of Ramaphosa's serious misconduct

Cyril Ramaphosa plans to take the Phala Phala report to review. Image: Jemal Countes

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - Embattled South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is not backing down without a fight.

The president is currently facing scrutiny amid calls for his impeachment following the Constitutional Court's ruling on the Phala Phala Section 89 panel report.

Addressing the nation in a 'family meeting' that was widely expected to be his resignation, Ramaphosa indicated that he will be taking the report that found he may have breached the constitution on review in the high court. The address took place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

In the address, Ramaphosa reiterated that upon his election as promised, he promised to serve the country with integrity, and would therefore not resign. The president added that he respected the constitution and would abide by the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

He denied having committed any crime nor violated the office and committed to co-oprerate with all investigation and inquiries into the Phala Phala farm theft.

"The complaints against me are based on hearsay allaegations. No evidence has been presented to prove that I have committed any violaton."

Ramaphosa’s decision follows the Constitutional Court’s order which overturned parliament’s 13 December 2022 decision to block the independent Phala Phala panel report from proceeding to a formal impeachment inquiry.

The panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, had found there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and committed serious misconduct.

Political parties react to Constitutional Court ruling

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have filed motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. The two parties made the decision following the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the National Assembly’s handling of the Phala Phala matter.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has also weighed in on the possibility of being the caretaker president if Cyril Ramaphosa resigned or was impeached.

Source: Briefly News