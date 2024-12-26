2024 marked the beginning of a new chapter for some South African celebrities who welcomed new members into their families

We take a look at a list of South African celebrities who became parents for the first time in this year

From Springboks player Handré Pollard and his wife Marise Pollard to actress Angela Atlang and many more

A list of South African celebs who had babies in 2024. Images: @handrepollard/ @angelaatlang

Source: Instagram

Botswana-born actress Angela Atlang, who portrays Itseng Motsamai in Muvhango, welcomed her baby, Arie, in February this year.

Atlang shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram account and later shared a photo of her little one. The actress also returned to the SABC2 soapie this year after she and her partner welcomed their baby.

Handré Pollard and Shane Eagle become dads

Popular rugby player Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise Pollard also became parents this year.

The Springbok flyhalf and his wife Marise introduced baby Hunter to the world in an Instagram post in April this year. Handré wrote:

"Hunter André Pollard. Our biggest blessing and greatest love. 25 April 2024 | 3.6kg | 52cm."

Handré also recently penned a sweet message to his wife on his social media account to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Other Springboks players who became parents include Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Herschel Jantjies, Makazole Mapimpi, and Faf de Klerk.

Award-winning rapper Shane Patrick Hughes, known by his fans as Shane Eagle and his fiancée Nicole Swartz also welcomed the birth of their firstborn, baby Gia.

Swartz also confirmed on her social media account that they are expecting a bundle of joy.

“It’s scary when things change, it’s scary when things stay the same,’’ said Nicole on Instagram.

This comes after the musician got engaged to his high school sweetheart, Nicole Swartz, in October last year.

Ashanti and Nelly expecting again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November that American singer Ashanti and her husband Nelly are expecting their second baby.

The award-winning musicians also welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024.

Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their relationship and got married in 2023 after announcing their engagement a few months prior.

Source: Briefly News