Muvhango actress Angela Atlang has shared the first pictures of her daughter Ari, who is 14 months old

The talented actress said her daughter is already a year old and boasted about keeping her a secret

Angela Atlang only posted about her daughter when she was already a year old and made it seem as though she had just given birth

Actress Angela Atlang has gushed over her daughter Ari as she turned 14 months old.

Angela Atlang shares pics of daughter

Angela Atlang, known for her role in Muvhango, has recently shared the first photos of her 14-month-old daughter, Ari.

The actress said her daughter is already a year old and boasted about keeping her a secret. This was because she posted her daughter when she was a year old.

"I thought I’d send a bit of some baby fever your way. And a little TADA! We are 14 months old! (Gosh, so I posted about my pregnancy only after my baby was a year and 1 month old, at this point, I should be awarded a ‘most secretive/private person alive’ award.)"

Angela's baby also has an Instagram account.

Angela and hubby pose for maternity pics

When Angela announced her pregnancy, she penned a loving message to her husband.

"Oh my love, how beautiful you are."

Angela also noted how she keeps losing followers if she posts about her family and successes. She also prayed that things stay that way.

Netizens gush over Angela and her family

Commenting under her pictures, netizens gushed over Angela and her family.

ontywessofficial said:

"Oh wow."

sandra_ngoshe mentioned:

"Slide 5 has my heart."

nathaliesnyders added:

"He looks like mum."

candy_magidimisa added:

"My people. Blessed beautiful family."

emmawareus gushed:

"The cutest little nunubums ever!"

nathaliesnyders said:

"They grow so fast."

