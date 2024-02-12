K Naomi Phakathi Shows Off Her Cute Baby Bump, Shares Stunning Maternity Shoot Photos
- K Naomi has shared pictures from her recent maternity photo shoot on her Instagram page
- The media personality wore a brown two-piece, which stunningly exposed her cute baby bump
- Influencer K Naomi is expecting another baby girl with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi
Social media influencer K Naomi Phakathi is about to welcome her second baby. As she prepared for her child's arrival, Naomi had a maternity photoshoot and shared content with her followers.
K Naomi stuns in a recent photoshoot
Taking to Instagram, K Naomi shared photographs from her recent maternity photoshoot. The media personality wore a brown two-piece; a top and a long skirt, which stunningly exposed her cute growing baby bump.
In one picture K Naomi wrote:
"Embrace it ALL. I’m so grateful."
In another, she said:
"Imperfect perfection."
Check out the posts below:
K Naomi says she did not want to know gender
K Naomi shared that her husband kept the gender a secret until her gender reveal party.
"One more blessing to wrap up the year. Our hearts are filled with joy, we are having a baby girl! My husband knows how to keep secrets, well this one he kept very well for long. I insisted on not knowing the gender of our baby until this day and this shoot. Lol, but I guessed well. So blessed & so grateful to grow our family with another beautiful girl!"
Fans show love to K Naomi
K Naomi has been sharing very gorgeous pictures since announcing her pregnancy. She is expecting another baby girl with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi.
Fans gush over K Naomi and said she is carrying beautifully.
itumeleng_banda said:
"You’re carrying so beautifully."
kayise_ngqula exclaimed:
"Yhooo."
art_fundi' asked:
"Show me the imperfect? All I see is Perfection."
zoe328 lauded:
"Always a stunner."
boits_n mentioned:
"So perfect."
maveli08 added:
"Effortlessly beautiful mama."
kamo.mafokwane added:
"A gorgeous mama."
m_kobene said:
"This one enjoys motherhood."
All about K Naomi's YouTube channel
In a previous report from Briefly News, K Naomi Phakathi shares the details of her life with a new YouTube channel.
In the channel's first episode, the TV personality gave a behind-the-scenes video of what her fans should expect. She said she will be covering various topics that include fashion, lifestyle and music, among other creative topics.
