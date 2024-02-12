Global site navigation

K Naomi Phakathi Shows Off Her Cute Baby Bump, Shares Stunning Maternity Shoot Photos
Celebrities

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • K Naomi has shared pictures from her recent maternity photo shoot on her Instagram page
  • The media personality wore a brown two-piece, which stunningly exposed her cute baby bump
  • Influencer K Naomi is expecting another baby girl with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi

Social media influencer K Naomi Phakathi is about to welcome her second baby. As she prepared for her child's arrival, Naomi had a maternity photoshoot and shared content with her followers.

K Naomi shared photos from her maternity shoot.
K Naomi shared cute photos from her maternity shoot. Image: @knaomi
K Naomi stuns in a recent photoshoot

Taking to Instagram, K Naomi shared photographs from her recent maternity photoshoot. The media personality wore a brown two-piece; a top and a long skirt, which stunningly exposed her cute growing baby bump.

In one picture K Naomi wrote:

"Embrace it ALL. I’m so grateful."

In another, she said:

"Imperfect perfection."

Check out the posts below:

K Naomi says she did not want to know gender

K Naomi shared that her husband kept the gender a secret until her gender reveal party.

"One more blessing to wrap up the year. Our hearts are filled with joy, we are having a baby girl! My husband knows how to keep secrets, well this one he kept very well for long. I insisted on not knowing the gender of our baby until this day and this shoot. Lol, but I guessed well. So blessed & so grateful to grow our family with another beautiful girl!"

Fans show love to K Naomi

K Naomi has been sharing very gorgeous pictures since announcing her pregnancy. She is expecting another baby girl with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi.

Fans gush over K Naomi and said she is carrying beautifully.

itumeleng_banda said:

"You’re carrying so beautifully."

kayise_ngqula exclaimed:

"Yhooo."

art_fundi' asked:

"Show me the imperfect? All I see is Perfection."

zoe328 lauded:

"Always a stunner."

boits_n mentioned:

"So perfect."

maveli08 added:

"Effortlessly beautiful mama."

kamo.mafokwane added:

"A gorgeous mama."

m_kobene said:

"This one enjoys motherhood."

All about K Naomi's YouTube channel

In a previous report from Briefly News, K Naomi Phakathi shares the details of her life with a new YouTube channel.

In the channel's first episode, the TV personality gave a behind-the-scenes video of what her fans should expect. She said she will be covering various topics that include fashion, lifestyle and music, among other creative topics.

