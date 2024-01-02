Influencer K Naomi has shared the gender of her second baby with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi

The couple welcomed their firstborn child, a girl, in December 2021 and announced that they will hold a second one

In her sweet message, K Naomi shared that her husband, Tshepo Phakathi, knew the gender but kept it a secret

K Naomi Phakathi shared the gender of her second baby. Image: @knaomi

Social media influencer K Naomi has announced the gender of her baby.

K Naomi and hubby Tshepo are expecting a girl

The TV star K Naomi posted a very cute video of her gender reveal. She is expecting another daughter with her husband, Tshepo Phakathi. In her adorable message, K Naomi shared that her husband knew the gender but kept it a secret from her.

"One more blessing to wrap up the year. Our hearts are filled with joy, we are having a baby girl! My husband knows how to keep secrets, well this one he kept very well for long. I insisted on not knowing the gender of our baby until this day and this shoot. Lol, but I guessed well. So blessed & so grateful to grow our family with another beautiful girl!"

The couple welcomed their firstborn child, a girl, in December 2021.

K Naomi to return to YouTube

She also shared another Instagram post, announcing her decision to return to YouTube.

"I’m back on YouTube. I thought I’d share a bit of a gender reveal BTS with you guys and something personal. I hope you guys enjoy it!

"Thank you for the well wishes, they are appreciated. I’m really excited, blessed and grateful to be carrying again and sharing my pregnancy journey with you guys!"

K Naomi's fans react to her gender reveal.

Naomi shared the news of her second pregnancy with the help of her daughter. The gender reveal was as adorable as the pregnancy reveal.

nadianakai said:

"This is really beautiful! Congratulations!"

caley.jack mentioned:

"It’s the most beautiful journey Sis! Can’t wait for you to hold both your girls in your arms at the SAME TIME."

sashsa said:

"I love your quiet spirit, and your life looks so peaceful. And you are very feminine, so soft."

t.paulinah asked:

"Why am I crying? Or it’s just an emotional day?"

tshepivundla congratulated:

"Sooo beautiful Mrs P."

