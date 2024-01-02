TikTokker @Laporsche shared her story of moving out of home seven months previously with only a bed and her TV

She describes her new beautiful space as a "Home away from home"

Netizens commented on her video, sharing their congratulations and pride in her

A woman who moved out of home with only a TV and bed shared an inspiring video of her beautiful home after a tough seven months. @Laporsche

Moving away from home and building your own space is daunting and scary. TikTok user @Laporsche inspired others with her post of her stunning apartment.

Sharing her home away from home

She shared a triumphant video after what she describes as a "tough year." She said that she had moved away from home with only a television and a bed and shared what had been able to achieve.

The video pans around her beautiful home, showing fresh cabinets, couches, lights and signs that would make anyone proud. In her caption, she said:

"It's been a tough year but just after moving out of home 7 months ago with a TV and a bed, this is what I've managed to achieve."

Mzansi shares the love.

The video received much-deserved attention and love from netizens, commenting on the complex process of moving out and living alone and expressing their pride in her growth.

Maria Pitso wishes for more blessings:

"Congratulations, baby girl, may God protect you and give you more."

Heatwave226 is feeling inspired:

"You're motivating me ☺️I am moving out with my kids in January, I hope all will be well."

Ms Mock shared her own experience, writing:

"Girl, girl, I remember how I also moved out with my clothes in my tiny i20 at the time and my mom gave me a thousand rand to buy a bed ❤️ We're making it."

Mthoko wrote:

"Congratulations, dear. I moved to my place on the 2/12 and I only have a bed and fridge. I am trusting the process that will all be well."

