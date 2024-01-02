Woman Who Moved Out of Home With Only a TV and Bed Shares Her New Home, Mzansi Can't Get Enough
- TikTokker @Laporsche shared her story of moving out of home seven months previously with only a bed and her TV
- She describes her new beautiful space as a "Home away from home"
- Netizens commented on her video, sharing their congratulations and pride in her
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.
Moving away from home and building your own space is daunting and scary. TikTok user @Laporsche inspired others with her post of her stunning apartment.
Sharing her home away from home
She shared a triumphant video after what she describes as a "tough year." She said that she had moved away from home with only a television and a bed and shared what had been able to achieve.
PAY ATTENTION: Let the battle of the stars BEGIN! Voting for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2023 is LIVE!
Pregnant woman captures baby rotating from breach position in belly, TikTok video of rare moment fascinates SA
The video pans around her beautiful home, showing fresh cabinets, couches, lights and signs that would make anyone proud. In her caption, she said:
"It's been a tough year but just after moving out of home 7 months ago with a TV and a bed, this is what I've managed to achieve."
Mzansi shares the love.
The video received much-deserved attention and love from netizens, commenting on the complex process of moving out and living alone and expressing their pride in her growth.
Maria Pitso wishes for more blessings:
"Congratulations, baby girl, may God protect you and give you more."
Heatwave226 is feeling inspired:
"You're motivating me ☺️I am moving out with my kids in January, I hope all will be well."
Ms Mock shared her own experience, writing:
"Girl, girl, I remember how I also moved out with my clothes in my tiny i20 at the time and my mom gave me a thousand rand to buy a bed ❤️ We're making it."
Woman in TikTok video struggles with traditional makoti duties, Mzansi ladies envious as in-laws help her
Mthoko wrote:
"Congratulations, dear. I moved to my place on the 2/12 and I only have a bed and fridge. I am trusting the process that will all be well."
Homeowner shows off new house built from scratch
Briefly News previously reported on a homeowner who inspired South Africa when she posted a video of her stunning home, which she built from scratch. TikTok users said the footage inspired them and showed interest in the building costs in the comments.
One user, @asandalisa,replied:
"OMG, this is beyond beautiful. I'm gleaming as if it's mine. Congratulations."
Source: Briefly News