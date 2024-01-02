In a video posted on TikTok, the user takes an unassuming walk through his suburb to find a McLaren on a flatbed truck in someone's front yard

What was supposed to be a simple stroll turned into comment section gold with the responses from Mzansi

The video sparked comments, with netizens joking that the car was stolen or the neighbor had won the lottery

A clip of a lavish Mclaren spotted in the kasi has TikTokkers making jokes. Image: @sthembiso166

Source: TikTok

When TikTokker @sthembiso166 took a lovely stroll through his suburb, he never expected to find a lavish Mclaren perched on a flatbed in someone's backyard. But to his surprise, there was one on his route.

A strange but welcome sight of a Maclaren supercar

He posted the video, writing, "Its a normal day in my hood... then this," which unveils the car.

Mzansi gives their two cents

Netizens had a lot to say sharing their outright confusion and shocked by the car and wondering why it was there.

Commenter Segoo thinks the car owner was a bit overzealous with his lotto winnings:

"When I win the lotto, there will be signs."

_Kenzell_ made some hilarious accusations:

"So that's where the McLaren went, from Sandton to your hood."

Seabelo Magoro had a funny explanation as to why the car wasn't on the road:

"He wanted to take it home so his parents can see, but he knows the potholes and speed humps will damage it. Hence the tow truck."

chantelletshwenyo wrote:

"Bathong, that's my car, mos."

SK shared his confusion:

"Did I just not see my neighbour get this delivered to his house this morning!?"

Gerald Siya had his calculator and his thoughts out:

"The car is worth more than the yard and house combined."

Source: Briefly News