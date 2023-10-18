A bright entrepreneur's ice lolly-making journey in the kasi has taken TikTok by storm as her short video shows off her business

Her proud hustle and genuine passion shine through, inspiring admiration from netizens across Mzansi

Flooded with requests for the coveted milk ice lolly recipe, comments filled the video's feed with demands for a tutorial

A woman shared a video of her ice lolly business that she runs in the kasi. Images: @dikeledi.mosehla

Source: TikTok

A woman has shared her journey of making milk ice lollies and selling them at the kasi to make a living.

Ice lolly entrepreneur trends

TikTok user @dikeledi.mosehla shared a video of what she makes and sells in the township, which has become a thriving small business. The clip has captured the attention and admiration of the Mzansi people.

The entrepreneur started making these frozen delights from the comfort of her home. Her ice lollies' vibrant colours and delicious flavours quickly gained popularity within the kasi, and word of her sweet creations is spreading like wildfire.

A woman shares a video of the ice lollies she is selling in the township. Images:dikeledi.mosehla

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is hungry for kasi ice lolly

Proud of her hustle and determination, the woman shared her story on social media and pictures of her mouthwatering ice lollies.

The entrepreneur's story resonated with Mzansi, who couldn't resist asking for the secret behind her delightful treats. The comment section was flooded with requests for her recipe and tips on starting a similar venture:

@Orientor_Noma asked:

"Please show how you make them."

@Busi_R said:

"You need to get onto Uber eats."

@C-hle shared:

"Please show us how to make them, teach us, its the first time I am seeing them made with pudding."

@Emmy commented:

"I am going to make them for my daughter."

@Prus shared:

"My mum use to make and sell them and we were so addicted to them growing up."

