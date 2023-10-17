A woman's luxury stay at the Serval Wildlife in Tanzania got people interested in going on safari

She posted a TikTok video of her enjoying a meal among wildlife, which was a hit with netizens across the world

People could not believe that she was so close and sharing her food with animals like giraffes and zebras

One woman decided to treat herself to a fancy escape in Tanzania, at the Serval Wildlife nestled in the Siha District of Kilimanjaro.

And let me tell you, her adventures got everyone buzzing about going on an African safari.

Luxury safari getaway goes viral

She didn't just soak in the scenery. Nope, she whipped out her phone and filmed epic travel content for netizens.

In one of the videos posted on her TikTok account @legallybeat she is seen herself having a meal surrounded by wild animals.

The clip is blowing up like fireworks on New Year's Eve, with a whopping 909,000 views and counting.

Woman feasts with wild animals

People were stunned that she was feasting with giraffes and zebras as her companions, all against a backdrop that looked like a postcard. They flooded her with questions about where this incredible place was.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express their fear of animals

But not everyone's cut out for such wild encounters. Some people admitted that their fear of animals is no joke, and they wouldn't dream of getting as close to the majestic creatures as the safari-goer did.

Read some of the comments below:

@therealshawnalareaa said:

"Now this is living!"

@shaniappleseed commented:

"All cute and fun until the lion comes and wants you for lunch, but looks beautiful."

@reigning icing shared:

"My scared self wouldn’t be able to enjoy not one morsel of food."

@juanitathecreator mentioned:

"I need to get my life together."

@fairlenbrowning stated:

"Added to vision board!"

@yonella_n wrote:

"How does it feel to live my dream? This is so beautiful."

@phia45 said:

"This is so beautiful. I don’t think I’m brave enough though."

@kenyadesire posted:

"Queen energy.✨✨"

