A selfless man from Johannesburg has gone viral after sharing lunch with homeless men on the pavement

TikTok user @aliboy_boss blessed his street friends with a delicious lunch and shared the moment online

Mzansi people loved seeing how the man gave these men time and shared a moment that made them feel worthy

This selfless Samaritan blesses the less fortunate. This time, he bought his homeless friends lunch and sat down to enjoy it with them. This level of humility rendered some to tears.

TikTok user @aliboy_boss blessed his “homeless friends” with a delicious lunch and shared the moment online. Image: TikTok / @aliboy_boss

Often homeless people are not seen as worthy participants in society, often leaving them feeling less and with little hope. This man gave a group of men hope.

Joburg man eats with the homeless

TikTok user @aliboy_boss shared a heartwarming video of a moment he shared with a group of homeless men. The video shows him bringing the men lunch. He lays a blanket down, sets the food out and sits with the men to enjoy a meal.

Take a look at this precious moment:

Mzansi sheds tears over sweet video

Knowing what this meant to those men left many with tears in their eyes. Homeless people deserve respect, too, and this act of kindness was eye-opening.

Read some of the comments:

koketso Bogopa said:

“So proud of you, Ali boy so wish you could help me pay my son's fees will really appreciate it.”

Mørædy Lèßêßæh was inspired:

“When I grow up, I want to be like you, sir❤️❤️❤️❤️”

mendrew5said:

“This is wat we call love, my brother. May God bless you with more

CalvinKuhle shared:

“I came across your video where you are helping Jameson who is in a wheelchair, that is great, and then I decided to watch all your other videos ”

