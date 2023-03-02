Two young Mzansi men blew up on TikTok after showcasing their impressive dance moves

TikTok user @tshepoojebhakamnandii shared a video of him and a friend dancing, and it went viral

Mzansi let the young men know that they could dance and commended the cameraman on his skills

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Schoolkids are posting some of the littest content on social media. Two schoolboys blew TikTok up with a dance clip that sent people into weekend mode.

TikTok user @tshepoojebhakamnandii and his friend's dance moves impressed Mzansi. Image: TikTok / @tshepoojebhakamnandii

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves seeing how much fun kids are having recording dance clips for TikTok. This clip had people getting up and dancing themselves, which is the content we enjoy seeing from students.

Mzansi schoolboys go viral on TikTok with awesome dance moves

TikTok user @tshepoojebhakamnandii dropped a fire dance clip he did with a friend, which has blown up. These boys can dance, and their energy is everything!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look:

TikTok goes gaga over the boys' awesome dance video

The people of Mzansi were here for the schoolboys' energy! This is the content they love and want to see more of. The cameraman's skills were also hyped in the comments too.

Read some of the comments:

@Mike Makaziwe said:

“Cameraman come to my office with immediate effect.”

@MgidiLouisa said:

“Uyishayile ,wow flexible.”

@Vuyile Tsotetsi said:

“Smooth operator.”

@Katlego Kat'z said:

“Killer moves.”

Pretoria Girl's Bacardi dance at school goes TikTok viral with 1.1 mil views, Mzansi impressed by lit moves

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

A video on TikTok shows a girl dancing in her school uniform. The girl was doing a viral dance, originally from Pretoria, called the Bacardi dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News