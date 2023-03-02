A cameraman of a TikTok video has come under fire for some incompetent camera work while shooting a TikTokkers viral challenge

In the video, TikTokker @dineomabuya5 shows off her expert moves by performing her take on the 'Bhebha' dance challenge

However, it was the lack of a full view of her assets that had viewers calling for the cameraman's retirement

The cameraman of a TikTok 'baddie" has come under fire for their less-than-flattering camera angles. While user @dineomabuya5 slayed the viral Bhebha dance challenge, Mzansi's attention was quickly diverted to what some are referring to as an incompetent cameraman.

TikTok is up in arms over bad camera angles on a hottie's dance video. Image: @dineomabuya5 Source: TikTok

Users were less than pleased when the cameraman failed to capture the stunner's "assets" as she was skillfully dancing. The video received over 700,000 views and many complaints from dissatisfied users.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi might not only have the cameraman to blame

While the camera person has caught all of the heat in the comments, they might not be solely to blame. It seems that @dineomabuya5 intentionally shot her video in a manner that has ticked off so many.

Her video caption read, "POV: You're obsessed with this challenge, but you're tired of showing your bum". Proving that the TikTokker intentionally shot her video to hide certain parts of her body.

Netizens were not happy at being shown half the picture

Users on the app did not hold back in showing their disdain.

Briefly News compiled the biggest complaints:

@moh_45k went straight for the cameraman's pay:

"Cameraman we are deducting R1000 from your salary."

@s.e.a_me felt cheated:

"Robbed."

@t07mnisi still liked other parts of the video:

"It's your wink and facial expressions."

@zhirahfx felt cheated:

"But camera man has failed us ehh."

