One video of students at Curro High School with their favourite classmate and chanting his name went viral once more

The video of the schoolmates chanting "Mr Copper" while huddled in a circle left many fascinated by their friendship

The kids in the video caused quite a buzz on TikTok after the videos of the Curro Matric pupil continued to gather thousands of views

A kid from Pretoria referred to as "Mr Cooper" continues to have the support of his schoolmates. The kid became TikTok famous after having the entire school chant his name.

A Curro High School student in Pretoria continues to be popular as his schoolmates care for him.Image: TikTok/ @mandiiey_m

Videos of Mr Cooper continue to be shared on TikTok. South African netizens discussed the latest clip of the popular young man.

Curro matriculant continues to be high school favourite

A video by @mandiiey_m, a Curro school student, showed that the young man nicknamed Mr Cooper continues to be the buzz among his schoolmates. A new video shows how Mr Cooper's friends huddled together and chanted his name while he was in the circle.

South Africans discuss video of Curro school boys

People had many thoughts about the video since Mr Copper went viral for similar videos. Netizens joked about how the boys in the video will sail through matric with flying colours.

Moses Patrick commented:

"And they will still get 100% pass rate."

Luyanda_Mokoena commented:

"It's giving TheBoyzRsa back then."

nkabikazi commented:

"UmZulu uMr Cooper."

fuga.obidi commented:

"Whoever is doing the adlibs is CARRYING."

Lebo M commented:

"I miss high school."

Mondli commented:

"I can't stop watching this."

P.I.M.P PLAYA commented:

"I like this."

