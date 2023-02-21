One school kid who goes to Curro in Pretoria went viral after his schoolmates hyped him up in a TikTok

The video shows how the young man gained millions of views and popularity after his schoolmates created a chant for him

The TikTok of the kid got over 200 000 likes and a lot of attention as people wanted him to introduce himself

A kid became famous over a dance he did at school. People could not get over the clip where the kid did a viral move that made people want to know more about him.

A Curro Hazeldean student went TikTok viral after people demanded to meet him after the school chanted his name. Image: @7umisho

Source: UGC

Online users were delighted by a second video of the matric Curro student, Mr Cooper. Online users commented their thoughts about the vibey pupil.

TikTok video of viral Curro student has people curious about him

A viral TikTok video shows kids at a Curro school doing a chant together. In the video, the kids harmoniously chant "Mr Cooper", who does a dance move that all the spectators love.

TikTok users react to meeting Mr Cooper

Many people commented on the video saying they wanted to meet the young kid who had the school chanting his name. People were excited to get part two of the video, where the boy named Mr Cooper, aka Sazi, answers a question about the word of the day for a TikTok. Peeps who saw the video were surprised that Mr Cooper was a student, not a teacher, as others assumed.

Wilma commented:

"I thought he was a principal."

Maryy commented:

"Whole time I thought they’re singing about a teacher."

ash.m.iopsych commented:

"Not me waiting for Mr Cooper the principal to emerge between the building and the crowd. Nxa! Lona mara."

sinqobile msiya commented:

"We expecting Mr Cooper to get distinctions."

Lulu commented:

"I thought Mr Copper was a teacher."

Limpopo matrics do flawless Bacardi dance, leaves SA impressed in viral clip

Briefly News reported that a recent viral video showed Currro high school students from Polokwane having fun. The group of girls were doing the popular Bacardi dance challenge.

People immediately recognised their dance moves as Bacardi and could not stop fawning over them.

A TikTok video got thousands of views as people were amazed to see Northen Academy High School learners doing Bacardi, a dance move popular on the app.

