The former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina has urged Nigeria to rally behind her at the Miss Universe 2024

This was after the model announced on her Instagram page that she was one of the contestants and that she would be representing Nigeria

The star recently shared a headshot of her as the Miss Universe Nigeria on her Instagram page

Chidimma Adetshina urged Nigerians to rally behind her. Image: BENSON IBEABUCHI

Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina is backing down or letting haters get in her way as she strives for the big real crown at a global pageant.

Chidimma urges Naija to rally behind her at Miss Universe 2024

The model and former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina has again made headlines on social media after she won the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant after she withdrew from the South African one.

Recently, the star announced on social media that she was one of the contestants at Miss Universe 2024. Adetshina also called on all Nigerians to rally behind her as she competes for the global crown.

Chidimma shared an official Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 headshot of herself on her Instagram page and captioned it:

“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s WHO IS GOING TO STOP ME? Introducing Miss Universe Nigeria Official Headshot. Nigerians, this is our time to shine on the global stage! I am honoured to represent our great nation at Miss Universe. Every vote is a vote for our strength, beauty, and resilience as a people. Together, we can show the world the power of our unity and the impact we can make. Let’s rise and claim this victory. How to vote: 1- Go to missuniverse.choicely.com. 2- Look for Nigeria and click on the star to make your vote. 3- FIRST VOTE IS FREE. You may proceed to vote as many times as possible. WE CAN DO THIS."

See the post below:

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma opens up about pulling out of Miss SA

