Chidimma Adetshina has recently been selected to be the new brand ambassador for the Enugu State, Nigeria

The current holder of the Miss Universe Nigeria title was photographed with government officials

Instead of congratulating her, netizens made a few salty remarks concerning her past drama with fraud allegations

Chidimma Adetshina has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Enugu State in Nigeria. Image: Fawaz Oyedeji

Source: Getty Images

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina made headlines once again after she became the designated brand ambassador for the Enugu State, Nigeria.

Chidimma takes new role as ambassador

The former Miss South Africa contestant was photographed accepting her new position with government officials and the Governor of Enugu state, Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah.

@MDNnewss shared the photos on Twitter (X).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi weighs in on Chidimma's ambassadorship

Only a select few South Africans congratulated Chidimma, while some netizens had a few salty comments to share. This stems from her past drama with fraud allegations and questionable South African citizenship.

Here are the reactions:

@Abraham_Hamabra claimed:

"Now, see, Nigerians, what can happen if all of you can go home? One person made a difference, now imagine all of you going home how much difference you could make. Just go home guys."

@Atli_ZA_ said:

"You start winning when you stay true to yourself."

@MissyyyLP stated:

"She blends in very well with her people!😌🙂‍↔️"

@Noma_here claimed:

"Yeep, she was always a Nigerian. We were nearly bamboozled.😏"

@NhlapoSamathole responded:

"A Nigerian woman that tried to Become a South African Miss with forge citizenship papers has been appointed as a Brand Ambassador for Nigeria."

@Ntlophi1 replied:

"This girl must thank South Africans for sending him home Look how happy she is and how happy her fellow country man loves her."

Chidimma wears striking attire on Independence Day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina stayed true to her Nigerian roots by celebrating Independence Day. She wore a stunning traditional outfit, showcasing her hourglass figure that won her the Miss Univer Nigeria title.

Chidimma posted on Instagram about her pride in Nigeria and highlighted the country's cultural diversity, resilience, and unity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News