Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is embracing her Nigerian roots. The model who moved to Nigeria after the major uproar about her dual citizenship celebrated Nigeria’s independence day with a stunning post.

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina rocked a stunning traditional outfit. Image: BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma Adetshina stuns in new pictures

We can all agree that Chidimma Adetshina is flourishing in Nigeria. The controversial model recently embraced her roots in a dazzling outfit as she celebrated the country's Independence Day.

Taking to her Instagram page, Chichi flaunted her impressive hourglass figure in a stylish traditional outfit. She captioned the post:

"HAPPY NEW MONTH ✨🤍. Nigeria at 64🇳🇬 As Miss Universe Nigeria I embody the nation rich in cultural diversity, deep-rooted historical heritage and unwavering resilience.

"Independence Day is not just a day to celebrate our freedom, It’s a day to showcase our unity, love, harmony, and strength as a nation.

Chidimma's fans react to her post

Social media users could not get enough of Chichi's stunning pictures. Many also celebrated Nigeria's Independence Day.

@realamakacleopatra said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥Happy independence and new month Queen."

@its__jany added:

"The cultural attire 🔥🔥🔥🔥 happy new month & happy independence my dear chi 💋"

@kingsefoamama commented:

"The Unstoppable Queen ❤️👸"

@umbewu49 wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️🇳🇬 Happy Independence Day. Looking 🔥🔥 Chi master."

@iam_chikajuliet said:

"Happy Independence Day most beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍. You are so beautiful."

Chidimma Adetshina denies running away from South Africa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina recently addressed the debate about her identity. The model, who has been conducting interviews since winning the crown in Nigeria, debunked the idea of stealing anyone's identity.

Chidimma Adetshina, affectionately known as Chichi, has not had an easy journey to the top. The model, who pulled out from the Miss SA pageant after facing massive backlash, opened up about the identity theft allegations.

