A cute picture of Springboks player Eben Etzbeth's baby girl sitting on coach Rassie Erasmus's sit had the online community in stitches

The photo showed the adorable baby donning a baby romper that matched the national team's uniform

Social media users did not hesitate to share their amusement in the comment section after seeing the post

Proud dad Eben Etzebeth shared a video of his baby girl taken with the whole squad. Image @ebenetzebeth

Mzansi peeps were left entertained after seeing Springbok player Eben Etzbeth's cute baby girl sitting comfortably on coach Rassie's seat while rocking her Boks baby romper.

The picture was shared by the proud dad, who was recently honoured for surpassing Victor Matfield's record of 127 Test match appearances, with his 128th making him the Springbok player with the most Test match appearances ever.

The cute photo makes its way to the Gram

Daddy Dearest shared the photo of his best friend on his Instagram account under the user @ebenetzebeth. In the photo, the little princess sits next to Daddy and his best friend, Siya Kolisi, in a seat that belongs to Rassie.

See the photo here.

Mzansi grace the comment feed in laughter

After seeing the Instagram posts, amused SA peeps shared over 500 comments on Eben's feed. Many joked that the team's new coach wrapped everyone around her little finger.

User @_mishalevin shared:

"Rassie’s anti-ageing serum is incredible👌🏻."

User @aniita.made88 joked:

"Eben’s kid in grade 1: “I have 5 years of experience in this field. I coached the Boks as an infant, here’s proof to show it.”

User @_firdouz said:

"Coaches are getting younger and younger these days🙌."

User @bukekageju noted:

"Just look how @siyakolisi is holding the coach🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍."

User @domenicadeallende added:

"Oh, my soul! This is soooo precious @anliastar ❤️❤️❤️ one to frame!!"

User @rogetprinsloo commented:

"If you guys think Rassie and Tony make you run... Wait until that girl begins her drills...😂😂😂 Awesome guys!"

