Rugby superstar and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed off his ballet moves while standing with his friend Eben Etzebeth

Siya pulled off the moves while on the rugby field, twirling and gracefully moving as he stood between posters of his buddy

Social media users in the post's comment section shared a laugh while adoring the pair's bromance

Siya Kolisi showed off his ballet dance moves between Eben Etzebeth posters. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi always stuns the world with his positive attitude and, more than ever, his bromance with Eben Etzebeth. While with his best pal, the sports star pulled out a few moves, making Mzansi love him more.

Ditching rugby for ballet, Siya?

In a video posted on the SuperSport Rugby Instagram account (@supersportrugby), Siya pulled out a few ballet moves on the rugby field, giving a twirl between posters of his friend.

Eben, who recently celebrated becoming the most capped Springbok of all time, was also on the field, hiding behind one of the posters as Siya gracefully showed his ballet skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SuperSport Rugby jokingly made their caption the following:

"@siyakolisi telling @ebenetzebeth4 how he did ballet when he grew up."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi's ballet moves

Many local social media users commented on the post to express their thoughts and laughter at the sports star's dancing.

@ant_moore__ jokingly stated:

"Re-enacting Eben's journey through the medium of dance. Genius."

@zach_mdeni told the online community:

"These two are always up to something. I love the bromance."

@liliabernardo_ asked with humour:

"Will Siya be giving us a surprise performance?"

@sonika_buys wrote in the comment section:

"This must be such a fun friendship!"

Speaking about Siya's daughter, @chanti_21 said:

"Keziah taught Siya well."

@helensallan shared with app users:

"I can see him lifting ballerinas on the stage."

@ziphotyeko laughed when they quoted a popular TikTok audio to refer to the Springboks player, writing:

"He was a fairy."

Siya Kolisi shows Eben Etzebeth love after big achievement

Briefly News also reported that the Springboks captain showed love and appreciation for his best friend and colleague, Eben, who celebrated 128 Tests.

The pair, who have been buddies since they were 18, are undoubtedly the face of a bromance Mzansi loves to see.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News