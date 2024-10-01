Sarah Langa and her millionaire boyfriend Lonwabo Sambudla, Duduzile Zuma's ex-husband, attended a friend's wedding in Paris, with their pictures and videos going viral on social media

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising the couple's appearance while others expressed disapproval of their pairing

Social media comments included critiques about the couple's positioning at the wedding and remarks on past relationships

South African socialite Sarah Langa recently caused a buzz when she attended a friend's wedding in Paris with her millionaire boyfriend, Lonwabo Sambudla. The pictures and videos are trending on social media.

Sarah Langa and her millionaire boyfriend, Lonwabo Sambudla, attended a friend's wedding in Paris. Image: @sarahlanga and City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sarah Langa and Lonwabo Sambudla's pics go viral

Famous model and social media personality Sarah Langa likes to keep her private life away from the public, but fans were happy to catch a glimpse of it in the streets. The star, who has been rumoured to be dating DJ Black Coffee, is reportedly dating successful businessman Lonwabo Sambudla, Duduzile Zuma's ex-husband.

Pictures of the sweet couple attending a friend's wedding in Paris were shared on X by a user with the handle @sanelenkosixx. The post's caption read:

"Sarah Langa and her millionaire boyfriend Lonwabo Sambudla were spotted at their friend's wedding at Hoteldepourtales in Paris."

SA reacts to Sarah Langa and Sambudla's pictures

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the couple's pictures and video. Some said they looked great together, while others shared their thoughts.

@LuckyKunene2024 said:

"😂 😂 😂 Guy definitely upgraded from @DZumaSambudla. Imagine being married who's in love with her father 🤢"

@Mthaniya16m said:

"Sarah couldn’t stand near the bride & Lonwabo near the groom? This looks so improper."

@MissLihleM wrote:

"No wonder she was spiralling that he was cheating on her."

@MmakgosiLove commented:

"I really wanted Mihlali to end up with this guy as a Maxhosa but then again ai cut."

@tsentswebu noted:

"These men and recycling these girls."

Mihlali Ndamase caught up in a messy love drama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has once again made headlines.

Social media has been buzzing after news of Mihlali Ndamase's involvement in a messy love triangle involving Sithelo Shozi and Faith Nketsi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News