“I Was Lekker Warm”: Siya Kolisi Recalls the Time Eben Etzebeth Saved Him From Angry Soccer Fans
- Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a story about when celebrated rugby player Eben Etzebeth saved him from Chelsea supporters
- Siya said he was a Liverpool fan and cheered a bit too loudly in the presence of Chelsea supporters when his team scored
- Mzansi social media users admired the duo's friendship after Siya shared how Eben came to his rescue
Soccer fans are known for their intense passion, especially when their team scores, fueling their loyalty and excitement.
Rugby superstar Siya Kolisi recently shared a story about how his best buddy, Eben Etzebeth, came to his rescue from a group of angry soccer fans after he cheered too enthusiastically for his team.
Siya Kolisi shares story of Eben Etzebeth's heroism
The TikTok account @coloured24seve7 uploaded a few videos that showed snippets of the 'Eben Etzebeth: 128 and Counting' special.
The pair walked down memory lane, with Siya sharing when he and Eben went to a soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge football stadium in England.
Siya comically shared:
"I'm a Liverpool fan, and we were sitting by the Chelsea fans. We had a few drinks, and I was lekker warm. Chelsea scored first, and Liverpool equalised.
"I stood up and screamed. I was so happy. Everybody was quiet and turned to look at me. Then, I knew ek is in die k*k hier (I'm in trouble here)."
The Springboks captain said that Eben stood up from his seat, wearing a T-shirt that showed his muscles, calming everyone down.
Siya reminded Eben about what he told him:
"I sat down, and you grabbed me and said, 'If you do that again, I'll do something to you myself.' I said, 'Yes, sir.'"
Watch the video below:
Watch the next part of the video below:
Mzansi admires Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth's friendship
A few app users took to the comment section to show their love for Siya and Eben's bromance.
@khethiwejobe laughed when they shared:
"Siya is the one that's always talking in the bromance."
@boy.afro2 said to people online:
"These two are rebuilding South Africa."
@glynistomsett adored the pair and said:
"Besties, respect. They have united our country, and everyone should follow their example."
@elcycad told online users:
"One can see the love, respect and level of comfort between these two."
When speaking about Siya and Eben's friendship, @jeandouw commented:
"Our team has a bond of brothers nobody has or understands. This is why we win. Everyone has each others' backs."
@legendarypapiii proudly said:
"Lots of respect for this friendship right here."
