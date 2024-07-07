Rachel Kolisi came back to South Africa and let her fans on social media know with a series of |Instagram posts

Captain of the Springboks, Siya Kolisi, was back in South Africa, and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, gave people a behind-the-scenes look at the latest game against Ireland

The Springboks were in Pretoria for the game, and so were some of the players' families, including Eben Etzebeth

Rachel Koisi gave people an inside look into the latest Springbok game. Her husband, Siya Kolisi, captain of the Springboks and the team, was facing off against Ireland.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth posed with their families at the RSA vs Ireland game where the Springboks won. Image: @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared pictures and videos of her time at the match. An Instagram post by Rachel Kolisi included a group photo of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth's families together.

Rachel Kolisi at Boks vs Ireland game

On Instagram, Rachel announced that she was officially back in South Africa. She made it to the Springbok game against Ireland, where the team won. Rachel posted pictures of Siya, their children, Eben Etzebeth's wife, and his children, including his baby. See the photo below:

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth's family pic moves SA

Many fawned over Rachel's Instagram post with Siya and Eben's families. Peeps flooded the comments complimenting the Springbok players' families. Read the sweet messages from fans below:

roxyraluswinga commented:

"Little Elizabedi."

mariliselotter said:

"Thank you to all the wifes, fiancé's, girlfriends and families who give up so much for each and every Springbok to play for our country. Your support to them is just wow and we appreciate you so much!"

the_pageant_prince wrote:

"They are the Springboks, WOW a Picture. Proudly South African."

sandyjoyrubin13 was impressed:

"You guys rock!"

vosloo.beverley was touched:

"I just love your children. I don't know them BUT the little girl seems to have a personality of a fire cracker and I would love to meet her one day!"

laurenclaireswart was in awe:

"Beautiful sight."

michyminnie4' applauded:

"Where there is unity It's how we just took over that song. Welcome back HOME you guys. Enjoy."

ash.ellen.gray loved the picture:

"Beautiful families #strongertogether."

Siya and Eben show off bromance, Mzansi loves it

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby players, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth showed off their friendship in a stunning Instagram post.

Siya and Eben met and chilled. The Springboks captain took to his Instagram account and shared the moment with social media users, posting a picture of them.

The two are much loved by Rugby fans. They both have bubbly personalities. Siya likes to joke a lot, and Eben, who gained the name "Elizabedi" during the rugby world cup last year, likes to entertain his friend's jokes.

