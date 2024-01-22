Etzebeth and Anlia announced the birth of their baby girl through a heartwarming social media post

The precious moment from the delivery room captures the celebrity couple's joy as new parents

South Africans extended warm wishes and congratulations to the rugby star and his lovely wife

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia welcomed a baby girl. Image: @ebenetzebeth4 and @anliastar

Source: Instagram

Celebrations are in full swing for rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia. They officially stepped into parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl.

Eben and Anlia share snap of baby

The lovebirds made the joyous announcement on Instagram over the weekend and included a sweet snapshot from the delivery room.

Anlia who underwent a c-section is captured holding the newborn, with Eben by her side smiling from ear to ear.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Anlia gushes about being a mom

The picture spoke volumes about the happiness surrounding the new addition to their family.

Anlia wrote a heartfelt caption in Afrikaans to accompany the touching picture and it says:

"No words will ever be able to describe the feeling. Thank you, Lord. "

See the post below:

SA congratulates Eben and Anlia

The news quickly became the talk of the town, with South Africans flooding the comments section to express their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

@layla_kolbe mentioned:

"Guys! Congratulations, we cannot wait to meet you baby girl. ❤️"

@lelwaz_b wrote:

"Congrats guys I am so happy. We are ready to babysit as a country. ❤️"

@aisling_kleyn added:

"Enjoy the love bubble. ❤️"

@avukile commented:

"ELIZABEDTJIE! Congratulations to the both of you."

@tjekitkwagga posted:

"Baie baie geluk julle! Mag die here julle al 3 net bless!"

@dr_jazzy_ said:

"A girl? A huge congratulations. "

@susan_wicomb stated:

"Congratulations on the birth of your precious princess!! Here begins your incredible adventure as parents."

Khuli Chana shares first glimpse of baby boy

In another article, Briefly News reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are finally letting fans in on their little secret. The celebrity couple who kept the birth of their baby boy hush-hush is sharing sweet details.

The star had peeps speculating she had welcomed baby Pumpkin when she shared a cryptic post about being ready for motherhood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News