Rihanna recently stepped out with her family looking a little less dressy than what fans are used to

The mother of two was captured in a family photo with her wig appearing undone and netizens were not impressed

Netizens dragged Rih's messy wig, while fans came for Ms Fenty's defence

Netizens dragged Rihanna's messy wig from her family outing with A$AP Rocky and their son. Image: Cindy Ord/MG23

After recently flaunting her post-baby body, Rihanna is being dragged on social media over a photo of her looking not-so-Rihanna. The Umbrella hitmaker was captured with her wig slightly messed up in a snap with her man, A$AP Rocky and their son.

Rihanna poses in new family photo

It has been a little over three months since Rihanna and her boo, A$AP Rocky welcomed their second baby.

On a sweet family outing, Rihanna and Rocky were captured with one of their sons holding a balloon dog in a balloon leash, while Rih posed with a balloon bouquet. The mother of two's hair was slightly undone but was all smiles posing with her happy family:

Netizens drag Rihanna's appearance

You know social media always has something to say. This time, they came for Rihanna's look and shaded her over her messy hair:

katlego_tefu posted:

"They look like that second baby is rocking them!"

INLUVWTHMINAJ asked:

"Did she put it in the dishwasher?"

imnotawa wrote:

"I think this is the first unflattering picture I’ve ever seen of Rih."

zydadonnn said:

"Shorty going through it."

On the other hand, some fans gave Rih Rih some grace considering that she has two small babies:

ToniReshea said:

"She has two small kids. Mothers understand."

Shug_clg wrote:

"She has 2 kids in diapers this is accurate."

DMBreaux1017 suspected:

"Nobody getting any sleep in that house."

sossboykhalil posted:

"This photo looks exactly how it’s supposed to look I love it, very realistic."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal second baby's name

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the news of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's newborn baby's name.

Netizens were confused at Rih's baby's name while others defended the artists:

Missademide said:

"Names are peculiar and so, they know why they gave him such a name."

