Rihanna Poses in New Family Picture, Gets Dragged Over Messy Wig: “She’s Going Through It”
- Rihanna recently stepped out with her family looking a little less dressy than what fans are used to
- The mother of two was captured in a family photo with her wig appearing undone and netizens were not impressed
- Netizens dragged Rih's messy wig, while fans came for Ms Fenty's defence
After recently flaunting her post-baby body, Rihanna is being dragged on social media over a photo of her looking not-so-Rihanna. The Umbrella hitmaker was captured with her wig slightly messed up in a snap with her man, A$AP Rocky and their son.
Rihanna poses in new family photo
It has been a little over three months since Rihanna and her boo, A$AP Rocky welcomed their second baby.
On a sweet family outing, Rihanna and Rocky were captured with one of their sons holding a balloon dog in a balloon leash, while Rih posed with a balloon bouquet. The mother of two's hair was slightly undone but was all smiles posing with her happy family:
Netizens drag Rihanna's appearance
You know social media always has something to say. This time, they came for Rihanna's look and shaded her over her messy hair:
katlego_tefu posted:
"They look like that second baby is rocking them!"
INLUVWTHMINAJ asked:
"Did she put it in the dishwasher?"
imnotawa wrote:
"I think this is the first unflattering picture I’ve ever seen of Rih."
zydadonnn said:
"Shorty going through it."
On the other hand, some fans gave Rih Rih some grace considering that she has two small babies:
ToniReshea said:
"She has two small kids. Mothers understand."
Shug_clg wrote:
"She has 2 kids in diapers this is accurate."
DMBreaux1017 suspected:
"Nobody getting any sleep in that house."
sossboykhalil posted:
"This photo looks exactly how it’s supposed to look I love it, very realistic."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal second baby's name
In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the news of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's newborn baby's name.
Netizens were confused at Rih's baby's name while others defended the artists:
Missademide said:
"Names are peculiar and so, they know why they gave him such a name."
