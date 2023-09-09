Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have caused a stir among their fans with the name of their newborn son

The celebrity couple have allegedly named the infant child Riot Rose Mayers and the first caught people’s attention

Netizens weighed in on the uniqueness of the name and many were not happy with the celeb couple's choice

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shocked social media with the name of their second-born child. Image: Cindy Ord and Gotham

Source: Getty Images

US singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have surprised their fans with the name they've chosen for their second son.

Rihanna and A$AP's baby

The baby was born in Los Angeles, USA, in August 2023 but his name has remained a mystery until now.

The 35-year-old singer and businesswoman, along with the 34-year-old rapper, have reportedly chosen the name Riot Rose Mayers for their newborn.

A$AP Rocky's musical influence

The name Riot is a nod to A$AP's recent song titled Riot which was released earlier in the year and featured Pharrell Williams.

According to The Blast, the birth certificate obtained by the publication, Riot entered the world on August 1, 2023, at 7:41am at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Social media discuss the name of Rihanna's baby

@Missademide said:

"Names are peculiar and so, they know why they gave him such a name."

@Great_Tony1 stated:

"You should have named him Osama Bin Laden."

@gloriouschild98 wrote:

"A name has an important role in human life. A name is a guide and a blessing from God. It is one important role of one's destiny."

@RILGEM_KAY tweeted:

"They named him chaos and violence mtscheeeew!"

@Blessindave asked:

"Riot? What kind of name is that?"

@thunderxstorm07 tweeted:

"Riot? Oh, the boy’s childhood gon be "

@Irunnia_ added:

"Rose Mayers are fire names but I don’t know about Riot."

Megastar Rihanna and bae A$AP Rocky welcome their second child, netizens excited at the news: “It’s a boy”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that pop icon Rihanna has given birth to her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

While the exact name of the newborn was a mystery, sources indicate that it begins with the letter "R" and confirms that the couple's new addition is indeed a baby boy. Rihanna's most recent appearance dates back to June, during a period of globe-trotting alongside Rocky.

