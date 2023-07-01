Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu surprised his fans with a meaningful tattoo dedicated to his daughter

The giant tattoo showcased the intricate design symbolising the deep bond and love he has for his baby Rhulani

Hungani posted six pictures of the leg tattoo, which sparked a wave of admiration and support from his fans

Hungani Ndlovu posted pictures of his new tattoo. Image: @hunganindlovu

Hungani Ndlovu recently made waves when he decided to permanently honour his daughter by tattooing her name on his leg.

Hungani Ndlovu unveils meaningful tattoo of daughter's name

The actor took to social media to share his new ink with his fans, posting six Instagram pictures of the tattoo.

The tattoo features the name "Rhulani" beautifully inked across Hungani's shin. The newly cast actor of Skeem Saam explained the meaning of the Xitsonga word as "peace" in the caption.

Hungani Ndlovu's beautiful inked tattoo melts hearts

The heartwarming gesture resonated with fans, but many wondered if he would get more giant tattoos should he and his wife, Stephanie Sandows, have more children.

Many praised Hungani for his devotion to his daughter and commended him for expressing his love uniquely and permanently.

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans praise Hungani Ndlovu for being a doting father

@polianakwena said:

"Nice but second born and the other twins will need theirs too and big like that."

@tabonanyirenda asked:

"So if you have 6 kids you will tattoo their names too?"

@fikile_bmd mentioned:

"Beautiful tatoo to honour the beautiful perfect gift from God, but might I add, a TV/film makeup artist and wardrobe's nightmare."

@philz_wasembo commented:

"On the bone, as in right on your shin?Isibindi sakho angisiceli.Love the ink."

lebo_the_empress stated:

"Nice tattoo especially for a dark-skinned tone."

@twinomagano stated:

"Beautiful work of art. ‍‍"

@tweedymntimande wrote:

"❤️Worth the pain!"

@nontobeko461 posted:

"Such a beautiful name.❤️❤️

‘Skeem Saam’: Hungani Ndlovu replaces Cornet Mamabolo as Tbose on the SABC1 soapie, Mzansi TV lovers split

In another article, Briefly News reported that Hungani Ndlovu, who previously played Romeo Medupe on Scandal, has been cast on Skeem Saam.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Hungani would debut in the SABC1 soapie as Thabo "Tbose" Maputla. He will be replacing Cornet Mamabolo, who has played the acting role since the show's inception.

