Psyfo had Mzansi feeling nostalgic with a cute photo on Father's Day. Images: @iamcroc

Source: Instagram

Former YoTV presenter and Generations actor Sidwell "Psyfo" Ngwenya had Mzansi in their feelings after posting a sweet Father's Day photo on his Twitter account.

Psyfo made South Africans feel old after posting a sweet pic on Father's Day

South Africans couldn't help but feel old when the actor posted his pic, having watched him grow up right in front of Mzansi's eyes on the beloved SABC 1 children's TV show.

According to news24, Sidwell and his wife Aamirah welcomed their first child in 2022, and the doting dad posted an adorable pic to mark his first Father's Day on Sunday.

Psyfo said:

"Happy Father’s Day friends ❤️"

Mzansi reminisced over Psyfo's career

Mzansi reminisced over the actor's illustrious career, from his portrayal of Ajax on Generations to his stint as a presenter on YoTV.

@nhlanhlazimu97 said:

"Uyakhumbula uChris Brown akuvakashele erosion?"

@thabo_makoa said:

"Where have you been Ajax?"

@sosoalivee tweeted:

"Ajax! Somebody said you died and I was convinced."

@oom_Chris said:

"A bathong Ajax."

@_MandisaSithole said:

"You will forever be Ajax in my eyes."

